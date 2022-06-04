THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Storm Duck

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their series discussing different North Carolina football players gearing toward the season, and today they hit on junior cornerback Storm Duck.

Duck was a standout as a true freshman in 2019, but lost most of the 2020 season to an injury, which took a chunk of last season from him as well. Duck played 303 snaps last season, was in on 17 tackles, and allowed 13 receptions on 23 targets.

Jacob & AJ discuss Duck’s progress, how healthy he was this spring, and look ahead to this coming season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

