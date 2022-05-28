THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Tony Grimes

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on junior cornerback Tony Grimes.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder was fifth on the team with 47 tackles last season after playing 813 snaps. Receivers he was covering were targeted 60 times with 32 receptions for 435 yards and three scores. He had nine PBUs, but no interceptions.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

