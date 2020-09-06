TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Talking UNC Hoops With Practice Not Far Away

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones take a look ahead at North Carolina with the start of basketball practice less than a month away.

Jacob and AJ breakdown the four main returning players (Garrison Brooks, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot and Andrew Platek), the six incoming freshmen (Walker Kessler, Day’Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Kerwin Walton and Puff Johnson) plus redshirt freshman Anthony Harris.

In addition, they talk about the fire in Roy Williams’ belly after the worst season of his career.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.