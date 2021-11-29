THI Podcast: Tar Heels Facing Big Week Vs. Michigan & Georgia Tech

********************************************************************************************

Black Friday Special!!! One-Year subcription to Tar Heel Illustrated for only $20.21 - that's the price of a candy bar each month. So Act Now!!! Promo Code: Rivals2021

Offer good through Friday!!!

********************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s big week on the hardwood, as the basketball Tar Heels host Michigan before traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech this weekend.

Jacob & AJ hit on some things with which the Heels have struggled, some positives, and what they must do to have a chance at landing some needed wins this week.

UNC is 4-2 and has not played since an 18-point win over UNC-Asheville last Tuesday at the Smith Center, which was Carolina’ fourth game in eight days. Hubert Davis’ team had a chance to exhale and work on some things that have been a bit problematic through the first six contests.

Michigan also comes in at 4-2 and is ranked No. 20 in the nation. Georgia Tech is 5-1 and on a five-game win streak. UNC and the Wolverines are meeting as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the game Sunday at Tech is the first ACC game of the season for both clubs.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



