**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the ACC TipOff, what other media was saying about North Carolina, and what some of the Tar Heels spoke about.

The Tar Heels generated a buzz Wednesday in Charlotte, and players Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love received plenty of attention from the assembled media.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***************************************************************************************

Brought to you by...

Rogue Shop

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.



