**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

With No. 1 North Carolina four games into its season, all home wins over mid and low-major programs, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what they learned from the Tar Heels’ first couple of weeks of the season.

They hit on some of the positives, some of the possible concerns, such as rebounding and Caleb Love’s perimeter shooting, and look ahead to Carolina’s trip to Portland this weekend for the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Tar Heels open up play Thanksgiving afternoon versus the University of Portland, will face either Villanova or Iowa State on Friday, and will play either Alabama, UConn, Oregon, or Michigan State on Sunday.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

This basketball podcast is brought to you by Rogue Shop - They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men. UNC fans can save $$$ by using the promo code: TARHEELS10

**************************************************************************************