With the regular season winding down and North Carolina riding a three-game win streak, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss just where the Tar Heels are right now with Duke visiting the Smith Center on Saturday night.

They discuss some recent shifts on the team AJ has noticed of late, how speaking with the players is different, the team is looser, playing less stressed, and more cohesive. They spend time talking about the recent uptick in perimeter shooting, Armando Bacot’s surprisingly low numbers the last couple of games, and why the Lemon Oreo phenomenon is actually an important representation of something noteworthy.

And, they discuss the Duke game, which tips at 6:30 and will air on ESPN.

UNC is 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC, while the Blue Devils are 22-8 and 13-6.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************