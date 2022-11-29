With North Carolina coming off a rough weekend in Portland and a challenging slate this week, Jacob & AJ discuss the storylines around the Tar Heels while looking ahead to games at Indiana and Virginia Tech.

UNC edged Portland before losing to Iowa State and in four overtimes to Alabama. The Heels dropped from No. 1 in the AP poll to No. 18, the deepest from for a top-ranked team from one week to the next in history.

Carolina is 5-2 and faces the Hoosiers on Wednesday night and the Hokies on Sunday afternoon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

