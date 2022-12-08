With six days in between games for struggling North Carolina, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for their weekly Basketball Show, and the topics this week focus on the Tar Heels’ four-game losing streak and all that currently ails Hubert Davis’ team.

The Tar Heels are 5-4 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, and they next play Saturday when Georgia Tech visits the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ also advance that game, but mostly discuss the Heels and what they must do better to turn the direction of the season into a more positive direction.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-3 and their best win is over Georgia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

