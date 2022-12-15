**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

North Carolina is coming off of its two best performances of the season and heading into its last two nonconference battles, with both big ones versus Ohio State and Michigan at neutral sites, and here THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines surrounding the Tar Heels and preview the next two contests.

Jacob & AJ dive into what has worked well for the Tar Heels over the last two games, why they are playing well, what it will take to notch wins over the Buckeyes and Wolverines, and the direction of the team in general.

UNC faces Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and then faces Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte on Wednesday night at 7 PM.

The Tar Heels are 7-4, Ohio State is 7-2, and Michigan is currently 6-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************