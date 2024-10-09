THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | ACC TipOff, Playing Fast, Depth & Style

The ACC TipOff has been going on this week in Charlotte, with North Carolina on tap Thursday morning. So, in this edition of the Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ discuss what have been learned of late about the Tar Heels as they are less than a month from opening the regular season.

Both were at practice last Friday and spoke with Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. They offer some takes about playing style, anyone who stood out, and look ahead with a very interesting discussion about the Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.