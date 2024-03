In this week’s edition of the North Carolina Basketball Show, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss many storylines around the Tar Heels as they prepare for the regular season finale Saturday night at Duke.

Jacob & AJ hit on Senior Night, Armando Bacot and why he should be hugely celebrated by UNC fans, RJ Davis and some questions AJ asked him, how the Heels played, and heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium to play the Blue Devils.

Seventh-ranked UNC is 24-6 overall and 16-3 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.