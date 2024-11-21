THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Cadeau's Jump, 4 Games in Hawaii

When North Carolina’s players wake up Friday, they will have played one game in 13 days, but beginning later that night will begin a stretch in which they will play four games in six days, and mostly against big-time opponents.

The Tar Heels first play a true road game at Hawaii on Friday night. The game tips at 7:30 Honolulu time, which is 12:30 AM (Saturday morning, Friday night) EST. Then the Heels open play in the Maui Invitational on Monday night against Dayton.

In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ discuss where the team is, that Hawaii may not be a pushover, the depth of teams with Final Four potential the Tar Heels could face, Elliot Cadeau’s game, and more.

The game Friday will air on ESPN2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Sponsored by: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net**

*Hate your job?

*Hate your boss?

*Ready to take control of your career?

Call Andy Luedecke to learn more. Consultation is FREE, and he can help you find your perfect franchise. He did it for himself. Dumpster & porta potties are two of his franchises, and so many different things can be yours.

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^