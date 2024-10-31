THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels, some important returning Heels, and plenty of optimism.

In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ discuss many aspects of the Heels, including what we learned from the two exhibition games, the team’s preferred pace, other strengths, question marks, and realistic expectations.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

