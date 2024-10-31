Advertisement

Tar Heels Aren't Taking Seminoles and Their Brand Lightly

It's no secret that Florida State football has had a season to forget. The Seminoles are 1-7 on the year, and find

Tyson Discusses Comfort, Green Lights, Fast Pace, Rebounding and More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina junior forward Cade Tyson met with the media Wednesday afternoon at the Smith Center to

Daily Drop: Drake Powell Preview

As North Carolina nears the formal start to its basketball season, we conclude our player previews.And in today's Daily

Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday

North Carolina fans will be watching closely Saturday when Isaiah Denis announces his college choice.

Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

CHAPEL HILL – As loud as Omarion Hampton is when his pads pop defenders on the football field, he's quiet off of it.

Published Oct 31, 2024
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview
Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels, some important returning Heels, and plenty of optimism.

In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ discuss many aspects of the Heels, including what we learned from the two exhibition games, the team’s preferred pace, other strengths, question marks, and realistic expectations.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

