North Carolina opens its basketball season in just two-and-a-half months from now, and enough has recently transpired to warrant another UNC Basketball Show.

In this edition, we add to what we’ve already extensively reported about Tyzhaun Claude transferring to Carolina, plus we discuss how some Tar Heels have done this summer, and have an interesting discussion about the possibility they could be an excellent team this season.

The Tar Heels open the 2024-25 season November 4 at home against Elon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

