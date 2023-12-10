As North Carolina pulls back to finish exams and spend some time working on itself, and is nine games into the season, it’s time for another UNC Basketball Show.

In this episode, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss many storylines around the Tar Heels. Among them are the mood of the team coming off the loss to UConn and where they are at this stage of the season, how Carolina is well ahead of where it was this time last season, it already has some quality NET wins on the resume, looking ahead to the rest of the non-ACC schedule before league play gets back underway, and more.

The Tar Heels are 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. They next play December 16 versus Kentucky in Atlanta as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.