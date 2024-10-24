THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Topics Galore, Overreaction, NBA & More

The formal start of North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, and there isn’t any shortage of topics surrounding the Tar Heels to discuss.

In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ look at where the team is right now, overreaction by many to how some Tar Heels played in the Memphis exhibition, Heels in the NBA, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

