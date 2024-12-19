THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Ugly Numbers, No Answers, Hubert Davis

Christmas hasn’t arrived yet, but North Carolina is already at a critical time of its season. The Tar Heels are 6-5 and have not looked like an NCAA Tournament team as the same problems continue keeping them from beating quality opponents.
And in this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob & AJ discuss this, its many prongs, how can it be fixed, and how much this could affect Hubert Davis’ future.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
