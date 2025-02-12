THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | UNC Fan Q&A...

With the Tar Heels struggling at 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the ACC, we’ve opened Twitter/X to fan questions about North Carolina’s season, issues, and future.

In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, we answer many of the fan questions we received.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

\************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************