THI Podcast: The Chizik & Warren Effect On Recruiting

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the effect new North Carolina coaches Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren could have on the Tar Heels’ recruiting.

Both were brought in this past week and spoke a lot about their approaches to recruiting, which has gone well for UNC, and something departed defensive coordinator Jay Bateman contributed significantly.

AJ an Deana also dive into the class of 2023, what they might want to see from UNC moving forward, and that the defensive targets may change some.

