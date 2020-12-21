TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: The Effect Of Players Opting Out Of Bowl

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the three North Carolina players that have decided to opt out of the Orange Bowl, its effect on the team, and that another Tar Heel is still getting information.

Michael Carter, Chazz Surratt and Dyami Brown announced Monday morning their intentions to skip No. 13 UNC’s Orange Bowl game versus No. 5 Texas A&M, with Brown also declaring his early entry into the NFL draft. In addition, UNC announced that junior running back Javonte Williams was at practice Monday but is still waiting on more information before making a final decision on what he will do.

Jacob & AJ hit on all of this and how it can hurt and help the Heels versus the Aggies and next season.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.