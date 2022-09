THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for their weekly North Carolina Football Show, as they dive into an information-filled week for the Tar Heels while steering the show toward Saturday’s huge game at Appalachian State.

UNC is coming off a 56-24 victory in its opener at home over Florida A&M while App State has not played yet. This will be Carolina’s first time playing at Kidd Brewer Stadium, which is having 10,000 extra seats added for the contest pushing seating capacity to 40,000.

The Tar Heels and Mountaineers kickoff Saturday at noon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.