**************************************************************************************

The Football Show is brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for their weekly podcast discussing North Carolina football, it’s week since winning at Appalachian State while gearing toward Saturday’s game at Georgia State.

The Tar Heels allowed 61 points to the Mountaineers, so all things defense have been the hottest topics this week. The program’s narrative has been “teachable” moments, and the players have said the right things about getting better and having confidence.

Jacob & AJ share their thoughts on these things plus they advance the Tar Heels’ potentially dangerous game versus the Panthers this weekend in Atlanta.

UNC is 2-0 while GSU is 0-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************







