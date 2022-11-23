**************************************************************************************

With No. 17 North Carolina hosting rival NC State on Friday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines of the week surrounding the Tar Heels and preview this big matchup.

Carolina enters having lost at home to Georgia Tech on Saturday night, ending a six-game win streak, and State has dropped consecutive games, three of its last five, and four of its last seven contests.

UNC is 9-2 overall, 6-1 in the ACC, and is the Coastal Division champions, while the Wolfpack is 7-4 and 3-4.

The game kicks at 3:30 PM and will air on ABC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

