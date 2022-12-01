North Carolina has a chance to win its first ACC football championship in 42 years Saturday night, when the No. 23 Tar Heels take on No. 9 Clemson at bank of American Stadium in Charlotte.

And here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines this week for the Tar Heels and look ahead to their game versus the Tigers.

UNC is 9-3 and finished 6-2 in league play, Clemson is 10-2 and finished 8-0.

Kickoff is set for 8 PM and the game will air on ABC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

