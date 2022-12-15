**************************************************************************************

North Carolina is still two weeks from playing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, but there is no shortage around the UNC football program, and THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are here to discuss it.

Jacob & AJ recorded a podcast last week, but by the time it was supposed to run, news had changed, so they pulled it. So, they take a look at the portal news surrounding the Tar Heels as well as the hiring of offensive line coach Randy Clements and offensive coordinator/QB coach Chip Lindsey.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

