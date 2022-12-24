**************************************************************************************

As North Carolina prepares for its final football game of the season in the Holiday Bowl versus Oregon, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the huge week of news around the program while also looking ahead to the Tar Heels versus the Ducks.

Jacob & AJ hit on singing day, in which 29 prospects from the class of 2023 inked with UNC, as well as the six players Carolina has gotten so far from the transfer portal. And they take a look at the first ever meeting in football between UNC and Oregon.

The game is on December 28 and will be played at Petco Park in San Diego. It kicks at 8 PM and will air on FOX.

UNC is 9-4 while Oregon is 9-3.

