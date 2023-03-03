With spring practice starting Sunday for North Carolina, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss various topics as the Tar Heels welcome 19 new players and four new coaches gearing toward the 2023 season.

In this edition of The Football Show, Jacob & AJ focus on what was learned from Mack Brown’s press conference Wednesday, new tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, facility upgrades, a problem with UNC’s collective, various position groups, a change in recruiting approach, and much more.

The Tar Heels open practice Sunday and the spring game is slated for April 15. However, it’s possible instead of a spring game UNC will have an open practice of some sort for the fans.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.