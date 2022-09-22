**************************************************************************************

The Football Show is brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.

**************************************************************************************

In this edition of The Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the news around North Carolina’s football program this week as well as preview the Tar Heels’ game Saturday versus Notre Dame at Kenan Stadium.

Among the things Jacob & AJ hit on are the health of the Heels, who likely will be back on the field Saturday, Don Chapman’s situation, Drake Maye’s comments about NC State, and they dive into the Tar Heels versus the Fighting Irish.

Who do they think will win? Tune in and find out.

UNC is 3-0 while Notre Dame is 1-2. The game kicks at 3:30 PM and will air on ABC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************







