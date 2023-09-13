<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

The 20th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels have a chance to start the season 3-0 for the second consecutive campaign, as Minnesota of the Big Ten visits Saturday.

The Heels host the Golden Gophers for a 3:30 PM kickoff at Kenan Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

And as they do every week, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for the UNC Football Show, which is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy.

UNC is 2-0 and Minnesota is 2-0 with wins over Nebraska, 13-10, and Eastern Michigan 25-6.

On tap in this show:

*The latest with the NCAA, UNC and Tez Walker

*Injury updates

*The Heels fixing some things this week

*Passing game question?

*Pass coverage changing some?

*And the Minnesota Gophers

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>