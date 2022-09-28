**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones are back for their weekly North Carolina Tar Heels football show taking a look at the storylines of the week, of which there are many, and to preview UNC’s game Saturday versus Virginia Tech.

Carolina takes on the Hokies at Kenan Stadium 3:30 PM. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Jacob & AJ hit on Mack Brown’s passion this week, the defensive players-only meeting, how practice is going, and AJ has some insight into some other things not working for the Tar Heels on defense.

UNC is 3-1 and is coming off a 45-32 loss to Notre Dame, while the Hokies are 2-2 and coming off a 33-10 loss to West Virginia.

