With North Carolina heading to Miami for a key ACC Coastal Division game Saturday, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for another edition of The Football Show.

The Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 ACC) are coming off a 41-10 rout of Virginia Tech, while the Canes (2-2, 0-0) are coming off an open date. The last time they played was a surprising 45-31 loss at home to Middle Tennessee State.

Miami’s other games are a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M, 30-7 win over Southern Miss, and 70-13 over Bethune-Cookman.

The game kicks at 4 PM and will air on ESPN2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

