THI Podcast: The Football Show | 4th-Quarter Issues, Mood, GT & Tylee Craft

As North Carolina looks to get back on track as it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tar Heels are looking to fix several areas of their team while also dealing with a teammate’s illness that has worsened this week.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the Heels, there fourth quarter issues, the mood around and about the program, the game versus the Yellow Jackets, and Tylee Craft, a wide receiver who has battled cancer for more than two years and was in the hospital this week.

UNC and Tech kick off at noon and the game will air on The CW.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



