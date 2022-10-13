**************************************************************************************

North Carolina is back on the road Saturday as the Tar Heels visit Duke for an 8 PM kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium, and as they do every week, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the UNC storylines of the week and preview the game.

Among the things they hit on are the mood around the Carolina team, some recent areas of improvement on defense, and what it will take for the Heels to defeat the Blue Devils.

UNC is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, and Duke is 4-2 and 1-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

