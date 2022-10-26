**************************************************************************************

The Football Show is brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.

**************************************************************************************

With North Carolina back in action this weekend hosting Pittsburgh on Saturday night for an 8 PM kickoff at Kenan Stadium, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for another edition of The Football Show.

Jacob & AJ discuss the news of the week surrounding the 21st-ranked Tar Heels, some things the program focused on during the open date and this week as they get ready to face the Panthers, and they preview the crucial ACC Coastal Division game.

UNC is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while Pitt is 4-3 and 1-2.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



