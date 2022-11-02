**************************************************************************************

With North Carolina looking to win its fifth consecutive game as the Tar heels travel to Virginia on Saturday, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for another edition of The Football Show.

Jacob & AJ discuss the news of the week surrounding the 17st-ranked Heels, including their CFP ranking, season-ending injuries, the “curse” in Charlottesville, and they preview UNC’s game against the Wahoos.

UNC is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, while UVA is 3-5 and 1-4.

The game kicks at noon and will air on the ACC Network.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

