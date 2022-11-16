**************************************************************************************

North Carolina is back home for just the second time in seven weeks as the Tar Heels host Georgia Tech, and here THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines around the Tar Heels this week and preview their game versus the Yellow Jackets.

UNC enters ranked 13th in the CFP owning a 9-1 overall record, including 6-0 in the ACC. The Tar Heels clinched the Coastal Division championship with their win at Wake Forest last weekend, which was also their sixth consecutive victory, and sixth road win in as many games away from Chapel Hill.

Georgia Tech is 4-6 and 3-4.

