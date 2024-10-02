PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

THI Podcast: The Football Show | Areas of Concern, Brown's Comments & Pitt

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL05wZUswMnk0SG5nP3NpPXVIM0pRV0lXQjBxNUxLR0M/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PXRydWUmYW1wO211dGU9dHJ1 ZSZhbXA7ZW5kPTYwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, the storylines this week center on that in addition to comments made by head coach Mack Brown during Monday’s press conference, continued fan reaction to the team’s recent play and Brown’s comments, plus some aspects of the Tar Heels that are cause for concern.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ dive into these topics. It’s one of our longest football shows yet, but worth listening to every minute.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Hey everyone, once you’ve finished absorbing all of our content here at THI, head over to Autograph to have a unique fan experience and earn coins while having a blast lost in your sports world.

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together icons in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users.

Autograph's evolution reflects its dedication to redefining the fan experience and fostering a community where loyalty is celebrated and rewarded. Founded in 2021 by NFL icon and 7x World Champion Tom Brady, Autograph has evolved from a pioneering NFT platform for sports enthusiasts into a premier fan loyalty platform.

It’s what you already do as a fan. Reading blogs, listening to podcasts, watching breakdowns - all in one place, earning you rewards for every act of fandom that you do.

I want you guys to stay here, obviously, but most fans average a few hours a day on various sports sites, so why not include Autograph after THI as part of your daily routine? Makes sense to me.

It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using our code: thi

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoaS1wb2RjYXN0LXRoZS1mb290YmFsbC1zaG93LWFy ZWFzLW9mLWNvbmNlcm4tYnJvd24tcy1jb21tZW50cy1waXR0LTEiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5v cnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGktcG9kY2FzdC10 aGUtZm9vdGJhbGwtc2hvdy1hcmVhcy1vZi1jb25jZXJuLWJyb3duLXMtY29t bWVudHMtcGl0dC0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK