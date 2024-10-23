Advertisement

Daily Drop: Seth Trimble Preview

Daily Drop: Seth Trimble Preview

The official start to North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, so we continue previewing the

 • THI Staff
THI Football Central: Virginia

THI Football Central: Virginia

DATE: Saturday, October 26, 2024 WHERE: Scott Stadium (60,000); Charlottesville, Virginia TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/CW Network

 • Bryant Baucom
Collins Talks Recent Run D, the 68-Yarder, Back to Basics, UVA & More

Collins Talks Recent Run D, the 68-Yarder, Back to Basics, UVA & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center

 • Andrew Jones
Lindsey Discusses Open Week Work, Criswell's Rest, UVA & More

Lindsey Discusses Open Week Work, Criswell's Rest, UVA & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center

 • Andrew Jones
A.J. Dybantsa Adds to His Legacy in Vegas

A.J. Dybantsa Adds to His Legacy in Vegas

A.J. Dybantsa's legend grows by the day. It is bigger than ever after a huge weekend at the Border League.

 • David Sisk

Published Oct 23, 2024
THI Podcast: The Football Show | Bye Week Stuff, Craft, Last 5 Games & More
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
The bye week is in the rearview mirror for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are just days away from taking on Virginia in Charlottesville.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss the open week, the team pulling back and refocusing, the lingering emotion from the passing of Tylee Craft, the victory possibilities over the last five games, and of course, the Cavaliers.

The game kicks at noon and will air on The CW.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.


