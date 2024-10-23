THI Podcast: The Football Show | Bye Week Stuff, Craft, Last 5 Games & More

The bye week is in the rearview mirror for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are just days away from taking on Virginia in Charlottesville.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss the open week, the team pulling back and refocusing, the lingering emotion from the passing of Tylee Craft, the victory possibilities over the last five games, and of course, the Cavaliers.

The game kicks at noon and will air on The CW.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



