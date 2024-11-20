THI Podcast: The Football Show | Criswell, What Fans Want | BC and More

Ten games are in the books and North Carolina is riding a three-game win streak as the Tar Heels head to Chestnut Hill, MA, to take on Boston College on Saturday for a noon kickoff at Alumni Stadium.

And in this week’s edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss where the program is right now with it being bowl eligible and such a huge difference in the Kenan Football Center compared to six weeks ago. Plus, they offer thoughts about this being a dangerous game against the Eagles, it will test the program’s tendency of getting satisfied, and they discuss what it will take to win at BC.

The game will air on The CW.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.