THI Podcast: The Football Show | Depth Chart, QB, DL, OL, & Minny
North Carolina is a week away from opening the 2024 football season with a game at Minnesota.
So, it’s time for another UNC Football Show, as Jacob & AJ dive into the recent depth chart saga, question marks along both lines of scrimmage, QB talk and much more.
The Tar Heels and Golden Gophers kick off at 8 PM EST and the game will air on FOX.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
***********************************
Special Offer:
Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription
Promo Code: KICKOFF2024
Offer valid through: 8.23.24
New subscribers can use this link that will auto fill the code when the promotion is live:
https://northcarolina.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=KICKOFF2024
Remember, we go where the Tar Heels go in football and basketball, so you get unmatched insight there and with our football and basketball recruiting coverage.
***********************************