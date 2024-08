Fall camp ends this weekend for North Carolina and its opener is two weeks away, so there are plenty of storylines around the Tar Heels.

So, in this week’s UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ hit on a few items that many fans are discussing: The timing of when a starting QB will be announced; if the offensive line has enough to match Mack Brown’s expectations; the staff always talks playing depth, but this must be the year it happens; Minnesota on the road is a dangerous opener; fan interest and optimism is starting to grow; and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.