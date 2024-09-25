North Carolina’s week of insulating the football program continues as the Tar Heels prepare to face Duke in Durham on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

UNC is coming off an embarrassing 70-50 loss at home to James Madison that included an aftermath of head coach Mack Brown’s comments to his team. The only media availability this week has been Brown and the coordinators Monday. No players.

In this edition of The Football Show, Jacob & AJ discuss this, where the team and program are right now, and look ahead to the Tar Heels facing the Blue Devils. The game kicks off at 4 PM and will air on ESPN2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

