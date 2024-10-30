THI Podcast: The Football Show | Heels' Optimism, Mack's Future, FSU & More

The Tar Heels are back at .500 and look to win a second consecutive game with a victory at Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina ended a four-game skid last weekend by waxing Virginia, now it faces a Seminoles team that has dropped four straight of its own. So, in this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss the game, where the Tar Heels are as a team right now, the comments players are making about running the table, the Mack Brown job security topic, and much more.

UNC is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. FSU is 1-7 and 1-6.

The game kicks at 3:30 and will air on the ACC Network.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.