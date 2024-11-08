THI Podcast: The Football Show | Mack Debate, Can UNC Finish 8-4? And More

North Carolina is off this week and doesn’t play again until the Tar Heels host Wake Forest on November 16, but there is still plenty to discuss about the program.

And in today’s edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob & AJ hit on some topics most fans are discussing, including the state of the program, how might people view Mack Brown if the Heels win out, plus Jacolby Criswell’s growth, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^



