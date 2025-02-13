THI Podcast: The Football Show | Observations 2 Months into Belichick Era

The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina is two months old, and Tuesday we got to speak with GM Michael Lombardi for the first time.

And in this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob & AJ offer some observations from the first two months of the new regime, including positives and potential red flags.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

\************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************