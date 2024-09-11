An FCS team may be coming into Kenan Stadium this weekend, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an important football game for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (2-0) and coaches have maintained their own standard is what drives them, and that will be tested when North Carolina Central (1-1) visits Saturday for a 6:00 PM kickoff.

In this week’s edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss what fans should watch for in this game as well as the explosive plays allowed to Charlotte last weekend, injuries, Conner Harrell, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Sponsored by: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net**

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^