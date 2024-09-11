PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

THI Podcast: The Football Show | Pass Coverage, Health, Harrell, NCCU, More

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1RGYUlCdmE4Q3dnP3NpPWk2NTlXdTR5bW5EYi1ObzI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

An FCS team may be coming into Kenan Stadium this weekend, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an important football game for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (2-0) and coaches have maintained their own standard is what drives them, and that will be tested when North Carolina Central (1-1) visits Saturday for a 6:00 PM kickoff.

In this week’s edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss what fans should watch for in this game as well as the explosive plays allowed to Charlotte last weekend, injuries, Conner Harrell, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

