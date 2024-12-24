THI Podcast: The Football Show | Portal, New Staff, Belichick Stuff, UConn

It’s a game week for North Carolina football at the Tar Heels are off to Boston to face Connecticut in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday.

And in our first UNC Football Show in a few weeks, Jacob and AJ discuss the amazing last month around the program, the transfer portal (going and coming), the developing coaching staff plus the hiring of Bill Belichick’s son, Steve, and the game against the Huskies.

Kickoff is slated for 11 AM and the game will take place at fabled Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The game will air on ESPN.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.