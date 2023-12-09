Although North Carolina isn’t coming off a game or heading into one in the next few days, it’s still a good time for another episode of the UNC Football Show, which is sponsored as always by Underdog Fantasy.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the many storylines around the Tar Heels, notably Tez Walker’s decision to leave for the NFL, new QB Max Johnson & why his arrivial makes some sense, what the coaches are doing, the portal going out and the portal coming in, a little bit about UNC’s bowl opponent West Virginia, and Jacob & AJ head into the sensitive topic about Florida State’s CFP snub and are critical of ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

UNC faces WVU in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 27.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

