Football is finally here, and the North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing to finally play a game, as they open the 2024 season Thursday night at Minnesota.

UNC and the Golden Gophers kick off at 8 PM EST at Huntington Bank Stadium, and the game will air nationally on FOX.

So, as to get you ready for the game, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones preview the matchup, elements of the game that will be crucial, what UNC Coach Mack Brown really said about the QB situation, and they take a couple of questions from fans.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

